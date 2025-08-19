Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], August 19 (ANI): Counter Intelligence (CI), Jalandhar, arrested two individuals linked to the banned terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and recovered a Chinese Type 86P hand grenade, Punjab police said on Tuesday.

The arrested individuals were identified as Ritik Naroliya and a juvenile from Rajasthan.

Also Read | 'If It Rains for 2 Hours in Delhi, Entire City Gets Paralysed', Says Supreme Court; Questions Toll Collection When Commuters Stuck in Traffic for Several Hours.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, in an X post, said, "Acting swiftly on forward and backwards linkages, Counter Intelligence #Jalandhar, recovers one 86P Hand Grenade following the arrest of two #BKI operatives Ritik Naroliya and a juvenile from #Rajasthan, a few days back."

https://x.com/DGPPunjabPolice/status/1957644185919492574

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: BMC Declares Holiday for Government, Semi-Govt Offices, Asks Private Firms to Adopt Work From Home As IMD Issues Red Alert for Extremely Heavy Rainfall.

Police said the disclosures made by the arrested accused led to the arrest of Vishavjit from Kolkata and Jackson from Nakodar.

"The arrested accused's disclosures led to the arrest of their aides Vishavjit from #Kolkata (while he was trying to abscond to #Malaysia) and Jackson from Nakodar, which led to the recovery of the said hand grenade," the post added.

According to Punjab police, the accused were acting under the instructions of Canada-based BKI masterminds Zeeshan Akhtar and Ajay Gill.

"Accused Vishavjit and Jackson retrieved 2 hand grenades from Beas through their associates in the last week of July this year, from which one grenade was exploded in a liquor shop in SBS Nagar 10 days back by other members of this module. FIR has been registered at PS State Special Operation Cell (#SSOC), Amritsar," the DGP added.

Additionally, Punjab Police wrote, "@PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to neutralising terror networks, eliminating organised crime and ensuring peace and public safety across the state."

Earlier, in a similar operation, CI Ferozepur foiled a major terror plot allegedly being orchestrated by Pak-ISI-backed terrorist Harwinder Rinda with the arrest of two operatives of the banned BKI module, DGP Gaurav Yadav had said.

Those arrested were identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Preet, a resident of Bhullar village in Tarn Taran, and Gulshan Singh, alias Nandu, a resident of Rampura village in Amritsar. Police recovered two 86P hand grenades, one 9mm pistol and five live cartridges from them.

The development came on the eve of Independence Day, two days after Punjab Police busted another BKI module with the arrest of five operatives, including three juveniles, from the Tonk and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan. In that operation, police recovered one 86P hand grenade and one .30 bore pistol. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)