Chandigarh, August 12: Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Tuesday that in a major breakthrough against Pakistan's ISI-backed terror network, Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence (CI) Jalandhar, in a joint operation with SBS Nagar Police, have busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module with the arrest of five operatives, including three juveniles, from Rajasthan. The module was being operated by foreign-based handlers Mannu Agwan, Gopi Nawanshehria and Zeeshan Akhtar on the directions of Pakistan-based BKI operative Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda.

Those arrested have been identified as Ritik Naroliya, a resident of Didawata village in Jaipur, Sonu Kumar of Kala Sanghian village in Kapurthala and three juveniles. Police teams have also recovered one 86P hand-grenade and one .30 bore pistol along with two cartridges and two empty shells. DGP Yadav said the module had planned an attack inside a liquor store in SBS Nagar recently. This module had carried out a grenade attack at liquor store in SBS Nagar on August 7. ISI-Backed Terror Module Busted: Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force Foil Major Terror Plot by Seizing Pakistan-Origin IED.

The DGP added that the operatives were further tasked to attempt such attacks during the period leading up to the Independence Day. The accused were receiving direct instructions from foreign-based handler Zeeshan Akhtar and BKI mastermind Mannu Agwan, who is working in close coordination with Rinda. "We have successfully averted further planned attacks by this terror module," said DGP Yadav, adding the probe is on to establish linkages in the case. Gujarat ATS Arrests Woman Linked to Al Qaeda from Bengaluru.

Sharing more details, Assistant Inspector General (Jalandhar), Navjot Mahal, said in an intelligence-led operation that all the five accused were arrested from the areas of Tonk and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan. He added that during a follow-up recovery operation, accused Sonu attempted to open fire at the police party. In self-defence, the police party retaliated, resulting in a bullet injury to Sonu, who was hospitalised.

