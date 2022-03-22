New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Two bodies were recovered on Tuesday evening from a drain opposite the India International Centre in central Delhi, authorities said.

The deceased were identified as Khurshid, 31, and Sajjad, 34, both from Arariya, Bihar, police said.

Also Read | Birbhum Violence: Home Ministry Seeks Report From West Bengal Government on Killing of 8 People in Birbhum.

According to fire officials, they received the information at 6.24 pm about two bodies being found in a drain near Kothi number 57 in Lodhi Estate area.

The police so far has conjectured that the two men were murdered and thrown in the drain.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Mother Killed Infant Daughter, Hid Body Inside Microwave Oven in Chirag Dilli.

An FIR has been filed against unknown persons and the matter is being further investigated, police said.

A total of three fire tenders were rushed to the site to retrieve the bodies, said the fire department.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)