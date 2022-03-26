Jaipur, Mar 26 (PTI) Two brothers were killed when their car rammed into a truck moving ahead in Chittorgarh district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred near Rolahera village on Chittorgarh-Bhilwara highway when a truck allegedly applied sudden brakes and the car moving behind rammed into it, police said.

The deceased were identified as Mayank (29) and his younger brother Chitranshu (27) of Bhilwara.

Police said that the villagers took both of them to a hospital where they were declared brought dead. PTI

