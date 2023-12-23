Siddharthnagar (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) Two children died and as many were injured when a dilapidated building collapsed in a village here Saturday evening, police said.

The incident occurred in a village under the Shohratgarh police station area, they said, adding that the kids were playing in the building.

Local Station House Officer (SHO) Raj Kumar Pandey said four children were playing in the dilapidated building when it collapsed.

Vikas (7) and Gautam (8) died after being buried under the rubble, he said.

Police recovered their bodies with the help of locals and sent them for post-mortem examination. The injured have been hospitalised, the SHO said.

