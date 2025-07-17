New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): A two-day anti-terror preparedness exercise began in the national capital on Thursday, with mock drills scheduled at more than 10 locations across Delhi on July 17 and 18.

The drills aim to test the readiness and coordination of various agencies in handling potential terror-related situations. Delhi Police and other stakeholder agencies are taking part in the exercise to validate their preparedness and response.

The general public has been advised to cooperate during the drills and not to fall for rumours or panic due to increased security presence.

This exercise follows a large-scale mock drill conducted last month at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. Held on the night of June 27-28, between 1:05 AM and 4:25 AM, the mock drill aimed to assess the emergency response and coordination among agencies in the event of a major crisis.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) led the multi-agency mega mock exercise, which simulated Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) threats, terrorist attacks, hostage situations, and IED blasts.

A total of 594 personnel took part in the operation, which involved teams from the CISF, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), National Security Guard (NSG), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Metro Rail Police (DMRP), Delhi Fire Service, medical teams, Delhi Police, SWAT, the Intelligence Bureau, New Delhi Municipal Committee (NDMC), Delhi Traffic Police and the Disaster Control Department (DCD).

As per the CISF, "Over 594 personnel from the CISF, NDRF, NSG, DMRC, Delhi Police, SWAT, IB, NDMC, DMRP, DCD, Fire & Medical Services, and Delhi Traffic Police participated--strengthening preparedness, inter-agency coordination, and public safety".

Senior officials, including G Shivakumar, DIG/DMRC, and Ashok Jalwaniya, Sr. Commandant, were present during the exercise. The mock drill concluded with a debriefing session led by senior officers from the participating agencies. (ANI)

