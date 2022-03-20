New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) About 250 major students' organisations, youth bodies, and farmers' Unions, will participate in a two-day conference against unemployment which will be held this week here.

The National Employment Conference will see Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai as its chief guest and will be held on March 23 and 24 inside the Shah Auditorium.

It will be organised by Desh Ki Baat organisation, a body founded by Rai.

The same body had held an ‘Employment Parliament' at Jantar Mantar last year December 19, which had seen the participation of 30 students' outfits, including AISA, AISF, CYSS, DSF, the students' wing of RJD and JD(U), and the AAP's youth wing.

"All the organisations that took part in the Employment Parliament reached a common consensus that there is a need to create a framework for a national movement against unemployment by involving all the … organisations in this campaign,” Desh Ki Baat said in a statement.

“For this purpose, a National Employment Conference will be held on March 23 and 24 at Shah Auditorium in Delhi," it said.

The gathering is likely to see participation of about 700 representatives from across organisations.

