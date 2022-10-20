Leh (Ladakh) [India], October 20 (ANI): As many as two people died and ten others were injured after a General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) tipper truck toppled in the Sasoma-Saser La area of Ladakh on Wednesday while road construction work was underway, said defence officials on Thursday.

The injured are being treated at a hospital.

Also Read | Patna Shocker: School Girl Mistakes ‘Exam Chit’ For ‘Love Letter’, Her Family Members Murder Bhojpur Boy Who Sent It.

"A tipper with 12 people had toppled yesterday in the Ladakh area while road construction work was on. Two people are fatalities while others were injured. The injured are being treated," said defence officials.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tipper incident.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Couple Use Tricolour To Cover Roof of Ventilator in Shamli, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

"Extremely pained by the loss of precious lives due to toppling of a GREF Tipper in Sasoma-Saser La area of Ladakh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," Singh said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)