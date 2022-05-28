The Northern Command of the Indian Army on Friday released the names of seven personnel who lost their lives after their bus skidded off a road and plunged into the Shyok River in Ladakh. The accident took place in the Turtuk sector on Friday morning, with the vehicle falling from a height of around 50-60 feet. The Northern Command tweeted, "#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC and all ranks of #NorthernComd express deepest condolences to the families of the bravehearts who lost their lives in a tragic & unfortunate road accident at #Turtuk,#Ladakh. Our prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Check Tweet:

#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC and all ranks of #NorthernComd express deepest condolences to the families of the bravehearts who lost their lives in a tragic & unfortunate road accident at #Turtuk,#Ladakh. Our prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.@adgpi pic.twitter.com/9uEJs3iHTc — NORTHERN COMMAND - INDIAN ARMY (@NorthernComd_IA) May 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)