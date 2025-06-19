New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Two teenage girls from Delhi who were trafficked to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and forced to work as domestic help have been rescued, police said on Thursday.

The girls -- aged 13 and 15 -- were reported missing on December 23, 2024, they said.

“In her complaint, the mother of one of the girls alleged that her daughter and her friend were last seen playing outside their house in Rajiv Nagar on the afternoon of December 22. A case was registered under Section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the BNS,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar V Swami said.

A reward of Rs 25,000 had also been declared for information leading to the recovery of the girls, the police said.

The investigation, which was initially handled by the local police, was on April 17 transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit. They analysed call detail records and social media activity, eventually zeroing in on a mobile number active in Srinagar, they said.

The team travelled to Srinagar where the number had gone inactive. Further analysis revealed another number active in the area, which led the Delhi Police and the local police to a residential address.

In a joint raid, one of the missing girls who was working as a domestic help in a house in Srinagar was rescued, the police said.

During questioning, the girl revealed that on the fateful day they lost their way and reached near Old Delhi Railway Station where they were approached by a man who promised them jobs and money, the DCP added.

He later took them to Srinagar and handed them over to an agent who placed them in different homes as domestic workers, Swami said.

It was not immediately known how the girls reached the railway station.

Subsequently, the other girl was also traced and rescued from another location in Srinagar. Further investigation is underway to identify the man who trafficked them and the agent who employed them, he added.

