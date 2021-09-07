New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Two Delhi Police constables were arrested for allegedly extorting money from businessmen in central part of the city, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused were arrested on Friday, police said.

Also Read | Redmi 10 Prime First Online Sale Today via Amazon India & Mi.com, Check Offers Here.

The central district police has arrested two constables who were posted in the first battalion of the Delhi Police, a senior police officer said.

According to police, three people were accused of extorting money from businessmen and two such cases were registered in the central district.

Also Read | AP EAMCET 2021 Result Date And Time Announced, Candidates Can Check Scores Online at sche.ap.gov.in.

Efforts are being made to trace the third accused, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)