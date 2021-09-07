Redmi 10 Prime smartphone will go on the first sale today in India. Redmi India launched the handset last week and today it will be made available for the first sale. The online sale will commence at 12 noon via Amazon India and Mi.com. Buyers purchasing the device via Amazon India will get an instant discount of Rs 750 on HDFC Bank cards, a 5 percent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards for Prime members and no-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3,000. On the other hand, customers purchasing the phone through the Xiaomi India website will get flat Rs 400 off while using Mobikwik and can save up to Rs 10,500 with Mi exchange. Redmi 10 Prime To Go on Sale Tomorrow in India at 12 PM IST; Prices, Offers, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Redmi 10 Prime features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Redmi 10 Prime (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

🚨First sale tomorrow at 12PM🚨#Redmi10Prime the #AllRoundSuperstar will bring the spotlight on you! Here's how⬇️ 📷50MP AI Quad Cam 🔋 6000mAh with 9W Reverse 🚀@MediaTek Helio G88 Processor ✨Extendable RAM up to 2GB 🎮 90Hz Adaptive Refresh Ratehttps://t.co/s1fPcKg8qR pic.twitter.com/Ec5wre7QDI — Redmi India - #Redmi10Prime | All-round Superstar (@RedmiIndia) September 6, 2021

For optics, the handset gets a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP sensors. At the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Redmi 10 Prime (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Redmi 10 Prime is fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and 9W reverse charging and runs on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5. The handset will be offered in three shades - Astral White, Bifrost Blue and Phantom Black. Coming to the pricing, Redmi 10 Prime is priced at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 14,499.

