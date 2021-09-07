New Delhi, September 7: The AP EAMCET result date and time in Andhra Pradesh has been announced. The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance (AP EAPCET) 2021 results will be out on Wednesday, i.e. on September 8. According to the official notification, the results of the AP EAPCET 2021 will be declared at 10:30 am. Candidates can visit the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in and check the AP EAPCET Result Online. Here's the direct link to check the scores.

The results will be declared by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) along with the AP EAMCET result 2021 tomorrow. The authorities had already released the AP EAPCET 2021 answer key on August 26. Reports inform that as many as 1,66,460 students have appeared for AP EAPCET this year.

AP EAPCET Result; Here's How To Check

Candidates have to visit the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET On the homepage, click on the AP EAPCET 2021 result link Insert login credentials properly and then click on 'Submit' The AP EAMCET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen.

Students who have taken the AP EAPCET 2021 between August 19 and August 25 are required to score at least 25 percent marks. The candidates who qualify AP EAPCET 2021 will be eligible to participate in the counselling for admissions into BTech courses. The authorities have informed that the AP EAPCET counselling will start from September 18, 2021.

