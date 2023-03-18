New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Two delivery executives were allegedly beaten up by some people in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden over not having loose change, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday, they said.

According to the police, the two delivery agents -- Aman and Gurpal Singh -- were physically assaulted by a customer when they went to deliver a grocery order at his house.

Singh, in his statement, alleged that he went to Tarun Suri's house to deliver an order worth Rs 1,655. Suri started misbehaving with them over not having a change of money, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghandhyam Bansal said.

Following this, three to four people thrashed the delivery executives, the DCP said.

A case under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (common intension) of the IPC was registered and an investigation was taken up, police said.

The accused persons have also levelled allegations against the delivery agents of misbehaving with the women present in the house, they added.

