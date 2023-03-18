Ujjain, March 18: In a shocking incident, a Dalit man was beaten mercilessly in Bhopal by a recovery manager of a private finance company in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh. Reportedly, the victim failed to pay the loan installment on time which is why he was assaulted. A case has been registered, police said on Friday.

According to a report published by India Today, the victim, identified as Khaniyalal, had taken a loan of Rs. 1 lakh from a private finance company five years ago. However, due to bad financial conditions, he was not able to pay the installment on time. The horror unfolded on Thursday morning when the company’s recovery manager Dilip Yadav reached the house of the victim and told him to pay installments on time. UP Mob Lynching: Suspecting Theft, Dalit Man Tied to Pole, Beaten Up in Bahraich (Watch Video).

Reportedly, a heated argument broke out between Khaniyalal and Yadav over this. In the heat of the moment, Yadav allegedly hit Khaniyalal on his head with a stone which led the victim to bleed profusely. Rajasthan Horror: Dalit Man Beaten to Death With Bricks, Eyes Smashed and Body Dragged Naked in Jhalawar; Case Registered.

After hearing cries, local villages gathered on the spot and tied Yadav to a tree. Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to a hospital. The police have registered a case against the loan recovery manager under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST Atrocity Act. No arrest has been made so far.

