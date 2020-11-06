Sambhal (UP) Nov 6 (PTI) Two people including a minor died after a portion of ground caved in while they were cleaning a well here on Friday, police said.

Nem Singh (40) and his nephew Rinku (10) had gone inside the well in their agriculture field in Berikheda village under Bahjoi Police Station area when the incident occurred, Circle Officer Ashok Kumar said.

Police took the duo to a hospital where the doctors declared them dead, Kumar said.

