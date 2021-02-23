Jammu, Feb 23 (PTI) A court here sentenced two drug peddlers to 10 years imprisonment on Tuesday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convicts.

Sanjeev Kumar and Dilawar Hassan were arrested in 2017 for carrying a commercial quantity of corex syrup, a police spokesman said.

Accordingly, a case was registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in police station Gangyal, he said.

On Tuesday, the court sent the two men to 10 years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on them, the spokesman said.

