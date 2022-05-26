New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Two floors of a building collapsed following a blast near Chhattarpur area in south Delhi on Thursday, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire department, they received information about the incident at 9.01 pm and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Locals claimed three people were injured in the incident.

Officials said second and third floor of the building were damaged in the blast due to LPG gas leakage.

Further details are awaited.

