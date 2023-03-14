New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Two fraudsters involved in cheating people on pretext of converting or redeeming their credit card points into rupees were arrested on Tuesday by a team of Cybercrime police, South West District, said the officials.

The accused have been identified as Shekhar Sehrawat and Vanshikha.

Detailing about the incident, the police officials said, "A complaint from Awadesh Kumar was received at PS Cyber South-West. The complainant alleged that on 31/10/2022 he received a call from a lady through an unknown number, who impersonated herself from the credit card department and told the complainant that he had 8451 reverse points in his credit card account."

"She further sent a link to the complainant through SMS and asked the complainant to fill in his credit card details on the given link. When the complainant filled in his credit card details on the given link, Rs 1,52,700 was deducted from his credit card," the officials added.

After the preliminary enquiry, a case u/s 420/120B/34 IPC was registered at Cybercrime police, South West District and the investigation was taken up. A team was constituted to nab the culprits. The team conducted raids at possible hideouts of the accused and arrested one accused namely Shekhar Sehrawat from his native place, said the police.

The police officials also said that after sustained interrogation, one mobile phone, one alleged SIM Card and one account detail have been recovered from his possession.

"The present accused further disclosed that he along with his friend Vanshika called the complainant and duped him for the amount of Rs 1,52,700. During the further course of the investigation, co-accused Vanshika Happy was also apprehended in the said case, added the police officials. Further investigation into the matter is underway, they added. (ANI)

