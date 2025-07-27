Malkangiri, Jul 27 (PTI) Two girls were allegedly raped in Odisha's Malkangiri district in separate incidents, and one of them gave birth to a stillborn baby, police said on Sunday.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the cases, Additional SP Rashmiranjan Senapati said.

The first incident happened in a village in the Orkel police station area on July 20, when the survivor was walking to her uncle's house, police said.

A 50-year-old man gave her a lift on his motorcycle and took her to a forested area where he allegedly raped her, they said.

The girl told her family about the incident the next day, following which they informed the villagers.

"As the villagers could not take any action, I took the matter to the police," the uncle said in the complaint lodged on Saturday.

The accused was arrested on Sunday, ASP Senapati said.

The other case was reported from the Mudulipada police station area.

It was alleged that the victim had been raped by a man since 2024. The matter came to light when she gave birth to a stillborn baby at a government hospital recently, police said.

Her family lodged a police complaint, following which the accused was arrested, they said.

A spate of incidents of crimes against women has rocked the state, with the opposition raising questions about the law and order situation under the one-year-old BJP government.

The BJP maintains that its government has been prompt in taking action whenever such incidents are reported.

On July 20, a girl was raped by multiple people in the district within a few hours -- first by three persons, and later by a truck driver who spotted her in a distraught state. All four accused have been arrested, police said.

