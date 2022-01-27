Gurugram, Jan 27 (PTI) Two alleged quacks were nabbed here for carrying out illegal termination of pregnancy in Badshahpur and Fazilpur in guise of running medical stores, police said on Thursday.

The Drug Controller sealed both the medical stores.

According to deputy civil surgeon Pradeep Kumar, a tip off was received at Civil Surgeon Virendra Yadav's office regarding two men selling abortion kits from their stores.

Based on the information, a team was formed and a pregnant woman was used as a decoy at both places and the two accused were apprehended.

According to the police, one of the accused was identified as Khalid Hussain, allegedly a doctor at Muskan Medical Store near Sanjeevni Hospital in Badsahpur.

He was providing MTP kits for Rs 600 per kit.

The health department conducted a second raid at Divya Medicose, Fazilpur, and nabbed the other accused identified as Sandeep Kumar who was practising there as a doctor.

He was charging Rs 800 for kit of MTP.

MTP is a combination drug used for medical termination of pregnancy.

Two separate FIRs were registered against Hussain and Kumar.

Their associates Rahul, Dinesh Kumar, and Bhawna Dhingra were also booked under several sections of Indian Penal Code, MTP Act, Indian Medical Council Act, and Drugs and Cosmetics Act at Badshahpur Police Station.

