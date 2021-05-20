Ghaziabad (UP), May 20 (PTI) Two men, allegedly involved in black marketing of oxygen flow meters, were arrested with 23 of the measurement devices here, police said on Thursday.

The arrests were made in the wholesale medicine market in Nai Basti where the two were waiting for a buyer, Kotwali Station house officer (SHO) Sandip Kumar Singh said, adding the oxygen flow meters and the car, used to supply the device, were seized.

The accused have been identified as Bilal and Firoz – who hail from Muradnagar town in Ghaziabad district.

They told police that that several COVID patients in home isolation, had arranged cylinders and gas but flow meters were not available in the market.

Hence, they purchased meters from different shops in Meerut district to further sell them in the NCR at much higher prices, the SHO said. CORR

