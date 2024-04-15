Bhubaneswar, Apr 15 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly duping investors of around Rs 15 crore in Odisha by promising handsome returns in crypto schemes, police said.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police apprehended Ved Prakash from Anupgarh in Rajasthan on April 10 and Sudhir Patel from Sundargarh in the state on April 14, they said.

The arrests were made on the basis of a complaint lodged by a “duped investor” of western Odisha in December 2023.

Pram Sagar Khamari had said in his complaint that he invested more than Rs 48 lakh in crypto schemes and received a meagre return of Rs 20,000, the official said.

“Promising high returns in investment in different crypto schemes, the accused persons have cheated around 500 investors of more than Rs 15 crore mainly in Puri, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Bargarh districts of Odisha and in Maharashtra, too,” he said.

Further investigation is underway.

