Thane, Feb 23 (PTI) Police here have arrested two persons from Ahmedabad for stealing jewellery of several women in Maharashtra's Thane district and neighbouring Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

The offences came to light while the police were probing the case of theft of a 60-year-old woman's jewellery in Bhayander area here on February 4.

The woman was going home from Bhayander railway station when the accused met her midway, kept her engaged in a conversation and allegedly stole her jewellery valued at Rs 80,000 after diverting her attention, senior police inspector Aviraj Kurhade said.

An FIR subsequently registered by the Navghar police against unidentified persons under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections.

After examining CCTV footage of the area and working on several leads, including technical and intelligence inputs, the police got a tip that the accused were from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the official said.

With the help of Gujarat police, the two accused, aged 23 and 45, were nabbed from Sardar Nagar area in Ahmedabad and place under arrest on February 19, the official said.

During their interrogation, it came to light that 10 other cases of similar offences had been registered against them at various police stations in Thane and Mumbai, he said.

Efforts were on to recover the stolen valuables from the accused.

