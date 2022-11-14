Noida, Nov 14 (PTI) The police in Noida on Monday said they have arrested two Delhi-based men who allegedly duped people on the pretext of providing them with foreign currency in return for Indian money at low exchange rates.

The accused were arrested by Sector 142 police station team after a case was lodged against the duo on Sunday on the complaint of a local resident, officials said.

"The accused had promised to provide the complainant USD 15,000 in return for Rs 4.50 lakh in Indian currency but ended up cheating the complainant," a police spokesperson said.

"Mizanur Sheikh and Mursaleem, both natives of Bardhman in West Bengal, are currently staying in East Delhi's Seemapuri area. The duo was near the Advant building in Noida when they were held on Monday," the spokesperson said.

The police have seized Rs 41,500 cash, an American dollar bill of USD 20, five notes of Saudi Arab's currency of denomination 50, two mobile phones and a knife from them, the official said.

"Also a soap bar was seized from their possession. The duo often duped gullible people by giving them a soap covered in a newspaper and saying it was cash in foreign currency which they had asked for," the official added.

An FIR has been lodged against the duo at Sector 142 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating), the police said.

