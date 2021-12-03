Bulandshahr (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) Two men were arrested here on charges of killing their friend who owed them Rs 4,000, police said on Friday.

The body of the victim Maroof alias Raja (25) was found near the Dostpur flyover under Kotwali Dehat limits on November 29, two days after his killing, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

During a detailed investigation, the police learnt that Maroof had borrowed Rs 4,000 from his friend Saqib about six months ago, but he was unable to repay it.

On October 27, when Saqib sternly demanded the money, Maroof rode him and another friend Yash on a scooter to a relative's house assuring that he would collect the money from them and settle the debt.

However, when he failed to arrange the money, Saqib and Yash allegedly stabbed him to death in a fit of anger, police said, adding that the incident was recorded in a CCTV camera.

PTI CORR CJ

