Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphone has been reportedly spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website. As a reminder, the handset was unveiled in Europe a few months ago, along with the Xiaomi 11T phone. Now it is reported that the company could launch the device in the Indian market soon. According to a tipster, the handset was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG Certification Site with model numbers 2107113I, 2107113R, 2107113G, and the model number ending with the letter 'I' is said to be an Indian variant. Xiaomi 12 Smartphones To Be World’s First Models Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Xiaomi 11T Pro (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The Indian variant will carry similar specifications and features as that of the European model. Xiaomi 11T Pro will flaunt a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED true-colour display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset will come powered by Snapdragon 889 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

It will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a tele macro snapper. At the front, the smartphone will get a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. Xiaomi 11T Pro will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge fast charging support. The device is priced at EUR 649 (approximately Rs 56,400) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, whereas the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models are priced at EUR 699 (approximately Rs 60,700) and EUR 749 (approximately Rs 65,000), respectively.

