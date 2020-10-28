Aurangabad (Bihar) [India], October 28 (ANI): Two Improvised explosive devices were recovered and defused by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Aurangabad's Dhibra area on Wednesday.

Polling for the first phase of Bihar Elections is underway.

Voting began on 71 constituencies across 16 districts in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election on Wednesday at 7 am.

As many as 1,066 candidates are in the fray including 42 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), 35 from Janata Dal (United), 29 from BJP, 21 from Congress and 8 from Left parties.

The campaigning for the first phase of the high-decibel Bihar Assembly Elections ended on October 26 evening. (ANI)

