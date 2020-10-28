Bihar, October 28: Polling in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 began in 71 Assembly constituencies of the state amid tight security on Wednesday morning. A total of 71 constituencies spread over 16 districts are having their polls in this phase of the election. Over 2.14 crore electorates will decide the fate of 1,066 candidates.

Voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Covid-19 patients will vote in the last hour of the day. In left-wing extremism-affected regions, the polling period has been restricted till 5 pm. Results of the 3-phase election will be announced on November 10. Out of the total electorate eligible for voting today, 1.01 crore are female voters, whereas, 599 are from the third gender. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1: Here's How to Find Your Polling Booth, Search Name in Voters List & Step by Step Guide on How to Download Voter Slip.

This is the first major elections taking place globally amid the coronavirus pandemic. The election commission has directed all polling booths to follow Covid-19 guidelines during voting and counting of votes.

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav is the opposition Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate while the chief minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar will fight for the ruling alliance to keep his post.

