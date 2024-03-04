Chandigarh, Mar 4 (PTI) Two people have been apprehended in Goa in connection with the killing of INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee, police said on Monday.

Rathee, the president of the Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Haryana unit, was shot dead in Bahadurgarh in the state's Jhajjar district on February 25.

The district police said they were apprehended from Goa in a joint operation by the Haryana Police and the Delhi Police.

On Saturday, Jhajjar Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Jain had said all four shooters involved in the case have been identified and efforts are on nab them.

