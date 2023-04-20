New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two members of a gang involved in interstate burglaries, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, Joginder Singh (29), Kartar Singh (25) are members of the Tala Chabi Sikligar gang which operates from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Jeweller Abhinay Soni (41), who received the stolen goods, was also arrested.

They were nabbed in connection with a burglary at a house in Delhi's Krishna Nagar area on February 18, they said.

With their arrest, police claimed to have recovered 100 gm of gold worth more than Rs 5 lakh, officials said, adding that efforts are being made to recover the remaining stolen articles.

Police said along with the jewellery, Rs 2 lakh in cash was also stolen from the house while the owner was in Haryana.

The gang members would come to Delhi and stay in budget hotels near Old and New Delhi Railway Stations, police said.

During daytime, they would go to residential colonies posing as key makers and gain access to houses, which they would later target.

They would also look for locked and unattended houses. Before executing the thefts, they used to steal motorcycles to be used in the commission of crime, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said more than CCTV footage in the radius of 15 km of the targeted house was scanned.

With the help of human and technical intelligence, Joginder and Kartar Singh were identified and apprehended, he said.

