Srinagar, April 20: A section of Muslims in Indian states of Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir will look for the moon, a sighting of which will mean end of ongoing Ramadan month and start of Shawwal 1444. The moon sighting, conducted on 29th of each Islamic month and the evening is called Chand Raat, will also confirm date for Eid 2023 or Eid Ul Fitr, which is observed on first day of Shawwal month. Ruet-e-Hilal Committees in Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir will make final announcement on the moon sighting. We at LatestLY will provide live news updates on the Eid moon sighting 2023 in Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir. Catch the Shawwal moon sighting live news updates from Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir here.

Here it may be noted that Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycle. Hence, Muslims rely on the testimonies of moon sightings to determine the start of a month. Muslims look for the moon on 29th day of each Islamic month. The evening of 29th is called Chand Raat. If the moon is sighted in the evening of 29th day, ongoing month gets over and a new month begins. If the moon is not sighted, the ongoing month completes 30 days and Muslims welcome a new month after that. Eid 2023 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting? Know When Is Ramzan Chand Raat and Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

The date of the start of a month may vary in different countries and region, subject to the moon sighting. For example, if the moon is sighted in Kerala, but not in Delhi, Muslims in the southern state will mark the begin of a new month. However, the ongoing month complete 30 days in Delhi and a new month will begin after that. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

In India, 29th of Shaban, the month before Ramadan, was on March 22. While the moon remains invisible in several parts of India, Muslims in some parts of Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir received testimonies of the moon sighting. Therefore, Muslims in Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir started their Ramadan fasting from March 23. Muslims in rest of the country started Ramadan fasting from March 24.

Since Ramadan fasting started from March 23 in Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir, today marks 29th of Ramadan for Muslims there. Therefore, if the moon is sighted today, Muslims in Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir will welcome Shawwal and celebrate Eid on April 21. If the moon is not sighted, Ramadan shall complete 30 days on April 21. In this case, Muslims in Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir shall observe Eid on April 22. Muslims in other parts of India will look for the Eid moon tomorrow (April 21).