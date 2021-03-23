Lucknow, Mar 23 (PTI) An NIA special court here on Tuesday sentenced two men to four years of imprisonment and fined them Rs 5,000 for smuggling Fake Indian Currency Notes, an official said.

Vivek Rajput and Rajneesh Yadav were convicted under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case was initially registered in August 2018 at Lucknow's Hasanganj police station under sections of the IPC against the accused on the seizure of FICN having a face value of Rs 4,60,000 from four accused -- Shiv Bhajan Gupta, Vivek Rajput, Kuldeep Gupta and Rajneesh Yadav, the NIA official said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe and found that the FICN consignment was provided to the four accused by one Abdul Salam who had procured it from Jiyaul Haq, the official said.

It was supplied to Jiyaul Haq by Gazlu Mia of Bangladesh, he said.

The NIA had filed Charge sheets against six accused -- Shiv Bhajan Gupta, Kuldeep Gupta, Vivek Rajput, Rajneesh Yadav, and Abdul Salam and Jiyaul Haq.

Trial against the remaining four charge-sheeted accused and further investigation against absconding accused Gazlu Mia were underway, the NIA official added.

