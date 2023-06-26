Jaipur, Jun 26 (PTI) Two men were killed while 11 people were injured in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Rajasthan's Alwar on Monday, police said.

The two groups, of an extended family, clashed in a village under Naugawa area, Alwar Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said.

He said 16 persons were injured -- 13 from one group and the rest from the other group.

Mangtu Saini (45) and Brajesh Saini (50) succumbed to head injuries. They were attacked with swords, Sharma said.

Nine persons have been rounded up in connection with the murders. The injured are being treated at a hospital, he said.

