Imphal, Feb 26 (PTI) Two persons, including a minor, were killed and five others suffered injuries after a mortar accidentally exploded in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm at Mualkawi village when a few children were playing with the mortar they had found nearby, a police officer said.

Also Read | Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Speaks to PM Narendra Modi, Seeks Political Support at UNSC.

The deceased have been identified as 6-year-old Mangminlal and Langginsang (22).

The inured are undergoing treatment in hospitals, the officer added.

Also Read | ‘Wagah-Attari’ Style Beating Retreat Ceremony Restarts by BSF Along IB in Jammu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)