Pratapgarh (UP), Mar 17 (PTI) Two people were on Thursday killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near here, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rohit Mishra said the bodies of Mefooz Ahmad (24) and Faiz (26) have been sent for postmortem examination.

The police is trying to trace the vehicle, he added.

