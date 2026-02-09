New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Opposition MPs have planned to move a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, sources said on Monday.

This comes in the backdrop of the Opposition alleging that the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was not allowed to speak in the House during the discussion on the motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

Last week, the Lower House of Parliament witnessed sloganeering and ruckus when Rahul Gandhi cited former Army Chief General MM Naravane's "unpublished" memoir to discuss the 2020 standoff with China.

The Speaker had passed a ruling, asking Rahul Gandhi not to cite the "unpublished" literature and denied permission to proceed with the reading.

On February 5, Speaker Birla said he had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to come to the House to prevent any unpleasant incident, as he received information that some Congress MPs could come to the PM's seat in the House and "resort to an unprecedented incident".

Today Lok Sabha proceedings saw no legislative business happen as Speaker Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon amid Opposition sloganeering demanding a discussion on the India-US interim trade framework, disrupting question hour.

The house was adjourned nearly seven minutes after it commenced for the week today.

Just as Question hour commenced, sloganeering from the Opposition benches continued, with the MPs demanding that their issues be addressed. Speaker Birla, however, urged the MPs to maintain decorum, as there will be no bar on any MP speaking on the floor.

Criticising the Opposition MPs for disrupting the house, he said, "Do you want to adjourn the house? Do you not want to work? The House is for debate and discussion, please talk about issues and raise them. Everyone will get a chance to speak; no one will be barred from speaking."

While the sloganeering continued, Speaker Birla adjourned the House. "The proceedings are adjourned till 12 PM."

Both Houses of Parliament were scheduled to continue discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27 on Monday, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, for the ninth consecutive time. (ANI)

