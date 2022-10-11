Chandigarh, Oct 11 (PTI) Two men were killed following a brawl at a dhaba in Haryana's Gharaunda in Karnal district, police said on Tuesday.

One person got injured in the incident which took place on Monday night, they said.

The deceased were identified as Munish (28) and Neeraj (32), Station House Officer (Gharaunda) Inspector Deepak Kumar said.

According to the police, the duo were having dinner at the dhaba when they had an altercation with some men from the other group.

Following this, the accused attacked the victims with a glass bottle and fled from the spot, they said.

A case has been registered against five men, police said.

