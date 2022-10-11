New Delhi, October 11: Chief Justice of India U U Lalit on Tuesday recommended to the Centre the name of senior-most judge Justice D Y Chandrachud as his successor. The CJI handed over the copy of his letter of recommendation to Justice Chandrachud. CJI UU Lalit Asked To Name His Successor by Centre, Likely to Recommend Justice DY Chandrachud.

On October 7, the government had sent a letter to CJI Lalit to recommend his successor. Justice Chandrachud would become the 50th CJI on November 9, a day after the incumbent CJI would demit office. Justice Uday Umesh Lalit Appointed As 49th Chief Justice of India.

He would have a tenure of two years and is due to retire on November 10, 2024.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)