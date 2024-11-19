Raisen (MP), Nov 19 (PTI) A minor boy and another person were killed after a tractor overturned as its driver lost control over the wheels in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in Padaria village under Silwani police station limits, located 110 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Also Read | Rani Lakshmibai Birth Anniversary 2024: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Others Pay Heartfelt Tributes to 'Jhansi Ki Rani' on Her Jayanti.

A driver parked the tractor in an agricultural field after the vehicle ran out of fuel.

Later, a 19-year-old labourer brought diesel from the tractor owner's house and started driving the vehicle but it went out of control, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Anil Maurya said.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex Surges in Morning Trade, Media and Realty Stocks Shine.

After moving a short distance, the tractor overturned in a drain near the field, killing two persons, identified as Nitesh (19) and Antram (15), he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)