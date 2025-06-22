Hazaribag, Jun 22 (PTI) Two persons died and another was injured when their motorcycle collided with a car in Jharkhand's Hazaribag on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred on a bridge on Hazaribag-Barkagaon road in Katkamdag area.

The deceased were identified as Karthik Ram and Chandan Rajwar, Katkamdag police station in-charge Pankaj Kumar said.

The injured person has been admitted to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital, he said.

Kumar said that after the collision, the motorcycle fell into the river from the bridge, and it was later recovered.

