Sultanpur, Jul 11 (PTI) Two women were killed and four other people sustained injuries in separate incidents of wall collapse in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district on Saturday, police said.

Both the incidents happened in Lambhua area of the district following continuous rains, they said.

Somwari Devi (52) died and her four family members got injured when the wall of her house collapsed early morning in Ram Nagar Mattha Purva village, police said.

Later in the day, Karmeta (90) was killed when her house's wall collapsed in Mahadeva Thori village, they said.

Tahsildar Jitendra Gautam said the Revenue Department employees have reached both the villages and are assessing the losses.

Financial assistance, according to the rules, would be extended to the families of the victim's, Gautam added.

