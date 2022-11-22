Mathura, Nov 22 (PTI) Two labourers were killed and three others were injured in Oal village here when an iron mesh they were preparing for the roof of a building touched a high tension wire, police said on Tuesday.

"The injured labourers are being treated by a private doctor in a border village of Rajasthan," SP (Rural) Trigun Bishen said.

Also Read | Rozgar Mela: About 16 Lakh Jobs Being Generated Every Month, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The deceased have been identified as Surender and Yaadam, both residents of Rajasthan.

Their bodies have been sent for post mortem, police said.

Also Read | Telangana: TRS MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Grabs Government Official by Collar (Watch Video).

Oal is a village in Farah Block of Uttar Pradesh, and falls on the UP-Rajasthan border.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)