Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques has etched his name into the history books as the first player to reach 150 appearances in the Big Bash League (BBL). The landmark achievement occurred during the Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2025-26 Match, in the highly anticipated "Sydney Smash" at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Henriques, who has been a cornerstone of the Sixers franchise since the competition’s inception in 2011, also received a guard of honour from his teammates as he took the field for the Match 37 encounter. Fact Check: Did Ellyse Perry Gift iPhone To Babar Azam During BBL 2025-26? Here's the Truth.

Moises Henriques Creates BBL History

The first player ever to reach 150 BBL games. A true legend of the game 🩷 pic.twitter.com/ccXAPLk45j

— Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) January 16, 2026

A Legacy of Longevity and Leadership

Henriques’ journey to 150 games is a testament to his remarkable consistency and fitness in a format often defined by volatility. Having debuted in the very first match of the BBL in December 2011, the 38-year-old all-rounder has remained a "one-club man" for the majority of his career. Fact Check: Did Ellyse Perry Propose To Babar Azam During BBL 2025-26? Here's the Truth.

In 150 matches, Henriques has amassed 3,249 runs and picked 22 wickets, while winning BBL 09, BBL 01, and BBL 10. Under his leadership, the Sixers have become the most successful franchise in the league's history, alongside the Perth Scorchers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 02:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).