Pithoragarh, Jan 19 (PTI) Two men from Uttar Pradesh were arrested for allegedly spitting on rotis they were making at a food stall set up at the Uttarayan Fair underway in Bageshwar, police on Sunday said.

Bageshwar Superintendent of Police Chandrashekhar Ghodke said the two were nabbed in the wake of a video surfacing on social media, capturing the act at Numaish Khet Maidan.

Also Read | 'Baseless': Motilal Oswal Responds to Rumours, Denies Accusations Circulating on Social Media.

The accused, identified as Aamir, 30, and Firasat, 25, were sent to Almora Jail, he said.

"The video clip of two youths spitting on rotis being served to the devotees who came to take a bath at the Uttarayan fair in Bageshwar was confirmed after it came on social media," the SP said.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal 'Attack': BJP Says 'Sympathy Stunt', Congress Claims 'Distraction' From Main Issues Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 (Watch Videos).

Bageshwar District Magistrate Ashish Bhatgai said the incident took place on January 17.

He said, "In view of the possibility of the law and order situation deteriorating in the district, we took immediate action and the accused were arrested."

The SP said that the shop where the incident took place has been shut.

Bageshwar Food Safety Officer Lalit Mohan Pandey said the two would be booked under sections of the Food Safety Act on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)