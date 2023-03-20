Unnao (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) Two children of a family were killed after being hit by a dumper truck while they were sleeping inside a roadside hut here, police said on Monday

The incident took place near the polytechnic on Sunday night, they said.

Sartaj (11) and one-and-a-half-year-old Ayaan died during treatment while Baby (55) and Islam (30) are undergoing treatment at a district hospital, they said.

Police Circle Officer (City) Ashutosh Kumar said that the family was sleeping in their hut on the side of the main road when a dumper coming from the wrong side crashed into it.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further legal action is being taken, he said.

