Chandigarh, Aug 21 (PTI) Two more COVID-19 fatalities in Chandigarh pushed the death toll to 33 while 116 new cases reported on Friday took the infection tally to 2,631 in the union territory, according to a medical bulletin.

A 67-year-old coronavirus positive man had succumbed to the infection on Wednesday at a government hospital here. The patient was also suffering from diabetes, the bulletin said.

Also Read | NEET 2020, JEE (Main) Exam Date And Schedule Announced by National Testing Agency; Check Time Table Here.

Another death due to COVID-19 on Wednesday was that of a 66-year-old woman who breathed her last at a government hospital here. She was also suffering from diabetes, it said.

The new COVID-19 cases include a one-year-old child, a four-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy. The fresh cases were found in many areas including sectors 6, 7, 8, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29 32, 33, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 43, 44, Mani Majra, Dadu Majra and Hallo Majra, according to the bulletin.

Also Read | Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Announces Ex-Gratia for Kin of 9 People Killed in Fire at Hydroelectric Station in Srisailam.

There are 1,170 active cases as of now in the union territory.

Thirty-six more patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,426, according to the health bulletin.

A total of 24,064 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 21,280 tested negative while reports in 99 cases are awaited, the bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)