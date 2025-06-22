Meerut, Jun 22 (PTI) Two people were arrested here in connection with uploading contentious content related to Dr B R Ambedkar as WhatsApp Status, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Chauhan and Himanshu, against whom a complaint was filed at the Hastinapur Police Station on June 21.

Deepak and Himanshu are natives of Tarapur village and Bastaura Nangar village, both in Hastinapur.

The complainant, according to police, said that when he objected to the content, the two hurled casteist slurs at him and threatened to kill him.

Police are investigating the matter.

