Port Blair, Mar 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,038 on Saturday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The Union territory now has seven active cases, while 4,969 people have recovered from the disease and 62 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has tested over 3 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)