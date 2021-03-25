Aizawl, Mar 25 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,454 on Thursday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The fresh cases were reported in Aizawl district, he said.

One new patient has a travel history, while the other infection was locally transmitted, the official said.

Mizoram now has 18 active cases, while 4,425 people have recovered from the disease and 11 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

The state has so far tested 2.48 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 432 on Wednesday.

